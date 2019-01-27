Greer, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greer Police are currently seeking information on a package thief from a neighborhood in the Greer/Greenville area.
One of the victims reported their package being stolen around 4:26 PM at the Reserve at Riverside Townhomes.
The victim reported a driver and two passengers, who seemed to have multiple packages in the back of their vehicle.
Police are warning residents and ask any info on the suspects be reported to Greer Police Department's Facebook page.
Tips can also be submitted via phone or email here: 864-877-7906 or tellis@cityofgreer.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.