BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) Belton Police say that, with the help of SLED and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, they've arrested one of two men sought in connection to a burglary at a pawn shop on February 11.
Police began their investigation after they say the B&B Pawn Shop on River Street was found to have been broken into. They said two suspects were caught on surveillance footage taking more than 25 pistols and rifles from the shop, and escaping through a hole they'd cut in the building's wall.
Belton Police announced Monday that their joint investigation with SLED and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office led them to identify 45-year-old Joe Mackey as one of the suspects.
Warrants were obtained for his arrest. Officers say Mackey was already incarcerated on unrelated charges by the Anderson Police Department.
Belton police charged Mackey with burglary and grand larceny in connection to their investigation - which is ongoing.
Officers are working to identify and apprehend the second suspect, as well as recover the rest of the stolen property.
