SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Spartanburg police on Monday released the name of a suspect and sought in connection with a deadly shooting from over the weekend. the suspect, Daniel Shaquan Means, is to be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Spartanburg police said they responded to Gravy's Grill on Kensington Drive around 1 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers learned three people had been shot.
One man and two women were transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital.
A victim was identified as 25-year-old Damien Michael Young of Cannons Campground Road in Spartanburg. He was pronounced dead at 1:46 a.m. Saturday, per the coroner.
The two other victims are recovering.
On Monday, police identified the suspect as a man, approximately 25-years-old. He was wearing a black and red hooded jacket with Chicago Bulls logos on the front, back, and sleeves. The suspect fled in a 1999-2000 Chevy Tahoe with chrome wheels and a paper tag.
Later on Monday, police said the suspect in the surveillance photos had been identified as Daniel Shaquan Means, 22. Means is wanted for murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon.
Police said Means is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should not approach and call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to call
Investigator Chris Taylor or Investigator Louis Nelson directly:
- Investigator Chris Taylor (864) 809-5662
- Investigator Louis Nelson (864) 590-1144
