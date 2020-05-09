ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Asheville Police say they're investigating after two people were reportedly shot and killed in a parking lot Friday night.
According to officers, they were dispatched to the Wendy's on Merrimon Avenue around 9:15 p.m. in reference to a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Police located a 23-year-old victim who had reportedly been shot multiple times.
They unfortunately passed away on scene. Police later identified the victim as Javon Malik Brown of Asheville.
While canvassing the area, officers said they located a car that had crashed at the intersection of Merrimon Avenue and Chestnut Street. They say the vehicle had hit some sort of fixed object near the intersection, and no other cars were involved.
When police approached the vehicle, they said they located a second gunshot victim. The 19-year-old was transported to the hospital, but unfortunately succumbed to their injuries.
The victim was later identified as Deonte James Ellison of Arden.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the shootings occurred inside the vehicle in the Wendy's parking lot. Police found that after the shooting, one victim was removed from the car.
After interviewing several witnesses, detectives learned that the driver of the vehicle and another passenger fled the scene on foot. Police say they've since identified the suspects, and are still searching for them.
Members of the Criminal Investigations Section, as well as officers with the Traffic Safety Unit are assisting in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to reach out to the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
