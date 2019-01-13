GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A woman was arrested Sunday evening after hitting a Greenville PD patrol vehicle in the downtown area.
According to GPD, an officer tried to initiate a traffic stop around 6 p.m. when he saw a car traveling on South Main Street with a flat front tire and driving in a manner he believed showed the driver was intoxicated. However, the driver didn't pull over and kept traveling at about 10 mph.
The car finally stopped at the 100 block of South Main Street, near McBee Avenue, but GPD says the suspect driver shifted into reverse, striking the GPD patrol car.
GPD says the officer was uninjured, and the patrol car suffered minor damage.
The suspect, identified as Rhonda Marie Kelley, 51, of Belton, did not suffer serious injuries, but was arrested and charged with DUI and failure to stop for blue lights.
She is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.
