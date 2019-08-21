ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Early Wednesday morning, Asheville police say they arrested a man wanted for attempted murder after they say he intentionally set another man on fire, leaving him severely injured.
Police say 66-year-old Robert Charles Austin was taken into custody on Tunnel Road early Wednesday morning, but have not released details of the arrest.
Police said they found the 58-year-old victim just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, August 20 along Tunnel Road. Investigators believed someone poured an accelerant on the man and then ignited it.
The victim was taken to a burn center in Winston-Salem. As of Tuesday afternoon, his condition remains unknown.
Previously, police described Austin as 6' tall and weighing around 170 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left forearm of a viking, and one on his right forearm of a wizard.
Officers say Austin is also believed to be homeless, and is known to frequent the area near the Veterans Restoration Quarters on Tunnel Road - near where the crime happened.
Police are also asking for assistance finding two potential witnesses who were seen driving a white GMC pickup truck and a silver Jeep Liberty SUV. Both were caught on camera around the time of the incident.
It's important to note that neither driver is considered a suspect.
We'll update with more information as it becomes available.
