Forest City hit and run vehicle

The Forest City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the driver of a car they suspect was involved in a hit and run involving a pedestrian on March 7. 

 Source: Forest City Police Department

FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Forest City Police Department says they've identified the driver of a car they suspect was involved in a hit and run on March 7. 

Police say the incident took place on South Broadway near Master's Academy around 1 p.m. and involved a pedestrian being struck.

The vehicle in question is a dark, four-door sedan. Police say the driver was male. 

MORE NEWS: 

World Health Organization declares that virus crisis is now a pandemic

Bill to track rape kits in South Carolina passes Senate

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.