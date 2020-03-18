FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Forest City Police Department says they've identified the driver of a car they suspect was involved in a hit and run on March 7.
Police say the incident took place on South Broadway near Master's Academy around 1 p.m. and involved a pedestrian being struck.
The vehicle in question is a dark, four-door sedan. Police say the driver was male.
