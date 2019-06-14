CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit are investigating after a 13-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted by three men after meeting with a man she developed an online relationship with.
Police said the assault happened Thursday night.
They began investigating after the victim walked into a convenience store and asked someone to call police.
The victim told detectives a man she had met on social media and new as “Franko” picked her up from a church parking lot on Eastway Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. He was alone in his car but another car also arrived with him.
The victim told investigators Franko drove her to an apartment complex and parked before he sexually assaulted her and then left her with two men from the other car. She said those two men also sexually assaulted her, and then drove her to the convenience store, where they let her out of the vehicle.
The victim said the man she knew as Franko was driving a two-door black Infiniti with gold rims and a possible NC tag number beginning with HBJ.
The victim was not able to offer a good description of the other suspects but said they were in a gray, four-door sedan with black rims, tinted windows, and a sun roof.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Charlotte police.
