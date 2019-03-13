ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson police said they are investigating after an 18-year-old male was shot at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the Fairview Gardens Apartments on Williamston Road.
Police said the teen was shot in the back but is expected to recover.
The victim was not cooperating with investigators and police said no suspects have been identified yet.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Anderson Police Department.
