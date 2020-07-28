ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a home was shot into early Tuesday morning.
Police say they responded to a Virginia Avenue home around 12:45 a.m. in response to shots being fired into the residence. One person was inside during the incident, but thankfully avoided injury.
Through their investigation, officers determined 18 rounds had been fired from a vehicle in the street into the house. An initial canvas of the area revealed the suspects were driving a small passenger car that left traveling south on Virginia Avenue in a reckless manner right after the incident.
Detectives are currently working to determine if the shooting is connected to another gunfire incident that took place on July 25 at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Maple Street.
In that case, the driver of a white Acura TL sedan reportedly discharged a handgun while in the street. No injuries or property damage were reported in that incident.
Anyone with information on either of the matters is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
