ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Asheville Police say they're investigating after a lounge was shot into over the weekend.
According to officers, they responded to Haywood Lounge on Haywood Lounge around 11:15 a.m. on May 9. They said the business had been struck by several projectiles fired from a handgun.
Thankfully, the business was closed - so no employees or patrons were inside at the time of the incident.
Detectives with the CIS are actively investigating. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS:
Union police investigating after teen was shot at apartment complex
Instead of being afraid of 'murder hornets,' you could eat them
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.