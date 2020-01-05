ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department says a young woman is in critical, but stable condition after a bullet flew through her apartment wall - striking her in the head.
Police say they were called to Hillcrest Apartments around noon on January 4 in reference to a gunshot wound victim. Upon arrival, they found the 19-year-old woman suffering from her head wound.
Officers said the bullet was fired from an adjacent apartment, tearing through the wall.
The woman was taken to Mission Hospital and is being treated for her injuries.
A search warrant was executed on the neighboring apartment. Officers conducted several interviews throughout the day and into the night.
Right now, the investigation remains ongoing. Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
