GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police are investigating after someone left multiple dogs chained outside the Greenville Humane Society in 30-degree weather.
Police said they were called to the Human Society on Airport Road Sunday after a passerby spotted the animals.
Officers arrived find two adult dogs and three puppies chained to a handrail outside the shelter.
Police said a humane society supervisor was called in to help get the dogs inside the building and into crates with water and bedding.
Police are investigating the case as abandonment of animals.
