UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union police are investigating after a man was injured when shots were fired into a home Wednesday police.
Police said they responded to the house on Hart Street around 10:18 p.m.
Police said a bullet shattered a glass storm door and penetrated the front door to the home.
Initially no injuries were reported but a man living at the home told police his grandson was playing on a tablet in the room where the bullet made entry.
The man told police he heard shots and then heard a car drive off but didn’t see anything because he was in the alley behind the home at the time.
Police later learned the man suffered an injury believed to be a gunshot wound to his right thigh.
The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.
The suspects have not been identified.
