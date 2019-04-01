SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police are investigating after a man said he was pistol whipped and robbed of his $35,000 Rolex watch while leaving a bar.
It happened Sunday night at the Hickory Tavern on Fernwood Drive.
Police said the victim told them he was heading for his black Porsche when two men approached him with guns. He said one of the men struck him in the head with a gun and made off with his 18-karat gold watch.
Police said the victim had blood on his head and they found blood on the ground near the driver-side door of his Porsche.
A bar employee told police she was outside smoking and saw an older model silver GMC or Chevy SUV parked next to the victim’s car pull away right before she saw him bleeding and advising that his watch had been stolen again.
Police said the victim advised this was the second time his watch had been stolen recently.
