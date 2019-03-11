ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville police said an investigation is underway after a man was shot Sunday evening.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at Klondyke Apartments.
Officers arrived and found the victim. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050.
