SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) An investigation is underway in the City of Spartanburg after police say a man was shot in the face Sunday night.
According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers responded to Prince Hall Apartments around 11:30 p.m. on May 10 in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, witnesses informed police that a victim had been transported to an area hospital by a privately owned vehicle.
Officers learned the male victim had been shot in the face during the incident. At this time, his condition is unknown.
While no suspects have been identified at this time, witnesses informed police that the possible suspect reportedly fled the scene at a high rate of speed in a white Nissan.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC should they wish to remain anonymous, or they can reach out to the Spartanburg Police Department.
