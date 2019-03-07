ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson police said they are investigating after a man was shot Thursday on River Height Circle.
Police said the victim suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.
Police were on the scene collecting evidence and actively investigating as of 12:40 p.m.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
