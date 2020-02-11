BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Belton Police Department is searching for two suspects they say cut a hole in the wall of a pawn shop, and got away with dozens of guns Tuesday morning.
Police were alerted to the burglary after employees of B&B Pawn Shop on River Street noticed a small hole that had been cut in one of their walls.
After reviewing surveillance footage, police determined two suspects broke into the shop around 5 a.m. through the hole that led to a narrow alley found between B&B and an adjacent building.
For about an hour, police said the suspects took more than 25 pistols and rifles from the shop. They were able to prevent activating the alarm by avoiding motion sensors. However, police say just before they were left for good, they triggered the alarm.
An officer responded, but was unable to see the hole from the front of the business due to it being dark.
Belton Police are joined in their investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, ATF and SLED.
very similar to a gunshop burglary in greenwood ss many years ago . hamricks gunshop was burglarized the same way .
