GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said all of the pumps at a Greenville gas station were shut off after skimming devices were found on the machines.
Police said they were called out the Sunoco at 1601 Augusta Street Tuesday afternoon around 5 p.m.
A Forensics team member at the scene confirmed that skimmers were found and all gas station pumps were shut down while they investigated.
In total, Greenville Police say they collected five skimmers off pumps at the station.
Skimming devices can collect a customer’s credit or debit card information from gas pumps and that information may be accessible to identity thieves.
Police are encouraging drivers to check their bank statements monthly and report any discrepancies to their bank.
