HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Hendersonville Police Department is investigating after they say one person was shot Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, they received a shots fired call around 3:45 p.m.
The incident occurred near Clark and Holmes Streets. Upon arrival, officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound.
They were transported to Mission Hospital with serious injuries. Police do not have word on their condition at this time.
Right now, police are searching for two suspects who may be driving a silver or gray Ford Expedition.
Officers continue their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Police Department at (828) 697-3025.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
MORE NEWS:
Greenville Co. Hazardous Device Unit responding to business on Wade Hampton Blvd.
An Upstate homeless veteran will be laid to rest with military honors Friday. You're invited to the ceremony
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.