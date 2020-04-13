GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville police say investigators are on scene of a reported shooting at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.
According to police, the incident occurred at Shemwood Crossing apartments.
While details remain limited, officers say at least one person has been shot.
The investigation remains ongoing. We are working to learn more.
