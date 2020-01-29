ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department says they're investigating after one person was injured in an apparent shooting Wednesday evening.
Though details remain limited, officers can confirm they're on scene of Pisgah Apartments along Cordova Street in reference to a gun discharge.
One person was transported to Mission Hospital. Their condition remains unknown at this time.
Police say they've detained a person of interest.
The investigation remains active and ongoing. Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
