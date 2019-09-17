It happened Saturday morning between 8 and 8:30 a.m. at the business on John B. White Sr. Boulevard.
Police said surveillance video showed two masked men enter the business easily by moving a section of plywood.
Officers said one man was wearing a dark-color and white striped shirt, light denim shorts, and black shoes. The other man had on a black shirt, dark denim pants, and non-descript shoes. The second man may have also been wearing glasses.
Once inside, the men appeared to look for something under the front desk. Next, they went to the manager’s office.
The men’s departure was not caught on camera.
Police said workers arrived to find a key board on the floor and approximately 30 sets of car keys were missing. After conducting inventory, police say workers at the auto mall noticed a Chevrolet Equinox was also missing.
Cash from a cash drawer was not taken, however.
Police have not yet identified the suspects. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
