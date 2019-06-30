CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Clemson City Police Department said they're investigating after a college student fell off a roof, and died Sunday morning.
Police said they received the call that someone had fallen off a roof around 12:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man lying on the ground.
He was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where police say he was unfortunately pronounced dead.
Officers say the young man was a student at Clemson University. The Pickens County Coroner will be releasing his name at a later time.
Though police said they don't suspect foul play, they're investigating the death due to the victim being under the age of 21. Police say alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the incident.
