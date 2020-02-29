WOODFIN, NC (FOX Carolina) The Woodfin Police Department says they're investigating the deaths of a man and a woman after they were found dead inside a residence Friday night.
Police say they received a call reporting 25-year-old Marilyn Jean Davis missing around 3:36 p.m. Friday. Officers went to Davis' boyfriend's home along Mulberry Street, however no one answered the door.
A missing person report was filed for Davis, and she was entered into the NCIC.
Later that day, around 9:11 p.m., officers again received a call requesting a welfare check on Davis as she, nor her boyfriend - Sean Phillip Wilson, had been heard from.
Friends and family told officers the couple had not posted on social media, answered calls, or made any contact with them in recent hours.
Officers say they went back to the 36-year-old's Mulberry Street home, and this time they were able to observe a person lying on the floor inside.
Upon entry, officers located Davis and Wilson in the living room, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the head.
The Woodfin Fire Department was requested, and declared them both deceased on scene. An autopsy will determine official cause of death.
Police say this appears to be an isolated incident. While the investigation remains ongoing, police said they're not seeking any further suspects at this time.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to reach out to Detective Chris Morrow or the Woodfin Police Department at (828) 253-4889.
MORE NEWS:
Deputies: Paris Mountain State Park closed amid search for wanted murder suspect
Person in Washington state first in US to die from new virus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.