ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson City Police Department is looking into the vandalism of a Midway church after
The department took to Facebook Sunday afternoon, posting a photo of Midway Presbyterian Church on Midway Road.
The photo shows three broken windows and the phrases, "Submit to God thru Islam," and "Muhammed is his prophet," spray painted in black on the siding.
Police say the windows were over 125 years old.
Anyone with information on who may be responsible for the vandalism is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC.
