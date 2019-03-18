SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police are investigating after a woman arrived at the hospital with multiple facial fractures, brain bleeding, and road rash, among other injuries, according to an incident report.
The victim told police she had just left the the H.A.D. Lounge on Fernwood Glendale Road around 2 a.m. Sunday when she believes her boyfriend punched her in the face. After that she could not remember anything else. She believed they may have also arrived at their shared apartment, where she went to sleep on the couch and the boyfriend in the bedroom, prior to her being taken to the hospital.
Police said the victim was initially taken to the ER at the Pelham Village hospital and was later transferred to Spartanburg Regional.
Police said the victim’s eye was swollen shut and she had road rash on her right foot and her back.
Doctors told police a plastic surgeon had been called in to help treat the victim’s facial injuries.
Police did not say if charges would be sought in the case.
