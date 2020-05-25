ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department says they're investigating an attempted armed robbery at a Sweeten Creek Road convenience store Sunday night.
Police say the received a call of the attempted robbery at the Market Center Store around 9:40 p.m. on May 24. Upon arrival, officers discovered the suspect had attempted to remove the cash register from the business just before it closed.
The suspect allegedly threatened the clerk by stating he had a firearm, though it was never displayed.
Police say the suspect was unsuccessful in his attempt to remove the cash register, and fled the scene - traveling west on Royal Pines Drive. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a camouflage hat and green shirt.
Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.
Anyone with information on the active investigation is asked to reach out to the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
