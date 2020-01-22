UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union police said they are investigating two cases in which shots were fired into homes, injuring one man.
The first happened on Monday.
Police said a man was found lying on the floor of an apartment of Industrial Drive. Police said a vehicle outside the apartment also had several bullet holes.
The 23-year-old victim was taken to the hospital.
The next shooting happened Tuesday on White Oak Street.
A man told police he was cooking when shots were fired into his home. Children were also inside at the time. No one was hurt.
Officers said they found several shell cases outside.
No suspects have been identified in either case.
