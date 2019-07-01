UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A drive by shooting was reported in Union, police say. Fortunately, nobody was injured.
The shots were heard around the 300 block of Hart Street on Friday, June 28th, neighbors and bystanders told police.
One neighbor flagged down the police to report the shots, that she heard while in the house with her young grandson.
Her house had been struck three times, police noted.
Investigators found 10 bullet cases on the scene.
An investigation is underway.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
