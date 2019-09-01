ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department says they're investigating after a 36-year-old man was fatally shot at an apartment complex early Sunday morning.
Police say they first responded to the Hillcrest Apartment complex around 2 a.m. in reference to a shooting.
Responding officers found Leon Bernard White Jr. outside Building 13 - suffering from a gunshot wound.
EMS transported White to Mission Hospital, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers can remain anonymous with both numbers.
MORE NEWS:
Greer police searching for 2 missing 13-year-old girls who may be driving to NC or Ohio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.