SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg Police Department said their office, along with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, is looking into a possible connection between a fatal crash and a night club shooting.
Police say they were first alerted to a firearm offense at Club Rehab located on Kensington Drive in Spartanburg around 3:30 a.m. They said a man was found to have sustained a gunshot wound.
He was transported to the hospital with what police believe are non-life threatening injuries.
Police say, after gathering evidence, they believe the shooting is related to a fatal car accident along I-26 near mile marker 24.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said it involved an overturned vehicle.
Clevenger later identified the deceased as Raphael Talbert, 29, of West Main Street in Ware Shoals. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Talbert was pronounced dead around 4:39 a.m.
Details surrounding the crash are limited. Clevenger says his office, along with SCHP and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
A forensic autopsy is scheduled to take place Saturday, as well as a toxicological examination to determine the exact cause of death.
While the investigation is in its beginning stages, police ask that anyone with information please contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC, or submit information through the City Crime Tip Line at (864) 575-0000.
