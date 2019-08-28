GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Tuesday night, officers with the Greenwood Police Department responded to a call for an armed robbery at the Burger King along the Highway 25 Bypass.
According to police, when officers arrived on scene, they learned the suspect entered the restaurant through a back door that was open while garbage was being taken out.
Police say the suspect stole a bag containing an unknown amount of cash before having a brief scuffle with an employee, then fleeing on foot into the neighborhood behind the business.
Police say at this time, they have not identified a suspect or arrested anyone.
Police say the suspect was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled around his face, black jogging pants with a white stripe down the side and gold rimmed eye glasses.
If you have any information regarding this case, police ask you to contact them on Facebook or by phone at 864-942-8405.
