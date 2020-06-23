ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 30-year-old victim in critical condition Monday night.
Police say they responded to Walton Street Park in the Southside community of Asheville around 9:30 p.m. in reference to a gunshot wound victim.
Upon arrival, officers say they discovered evidence of a shooting, and learned a victim had been transported to Mission Hospital by a private vehicle.
Officers say the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and is currently in critical - yet stable - condition.
Investigators worked through the night, and continue to investigate Tuesday afternoon.
They are asking that anyone with information on the incident please call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
