SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg City Police responded to a scene at a residence in the Pineview Hills community along Gowan Street on Friday afternoon, according to dispatch officials.
Once officials arrived they found an unconscious juvenile male in the home. The male had sustained a single gunshot wound to his torso.
Officers immediately rendered aid while waiting on EMS to arrive to transport him.
Spartanburg Police believe there is no threat to the public at this time and are not seeking any suspects. Additional details will be released when they are made available.
Stay with us as we learn more.
MORE NEWS - DHEC announces 274 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths in SC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.