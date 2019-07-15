ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating after a man was shot Sunday night at Ascot Point Apartments.
Police said they were called to the apartment complex around 10:30 p.m. and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
Police have not yet named any suspects and are asking for anyone with information to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or Crimestoppers at 828-255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous at both numbers.
MORE NEWS - Giant jellyfish the size of a human spotted by divers off English coast
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.