UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The City of Union Police Department said they're investigating after a shooting at a party left two men injured.
Officers say they were called on December 6 to a residence along Horseshoe Circle around 9 p.m. in response to shots fired. At the same time officers were heading to the scene, a sergeant at the Union Medical Center encountered a gunshot victim.
The sergeant was at the hospital on an unrelated call. Though, as he was leaving, he came in contact with a man suffering from two gunshot wounds - one in the stomach, and another in the arm.
He helped the victim into the emergency room and ensure they were helped by medical staff.
As the sergeant went to leave the hospital once more, he encountered yet another gunshot victim in a car that had just pulled up.
After speaking with both men, the sergeant determined the shooting happened while at a party along Horseshoe Circle.
At this time, the incident is still under investigation. It is unclear how the victim's are doing, or if there will be arrests.
