UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police are investigating two possible drive-by shootings in Union that occurred Wednesday night.
No people were hurt but a vehicle and a building were damaged on Keenan Avenue.
Police said shots were also fired on Lawson Avenue.
The suspects in both cases were in a silver vehicle.
FOX Carolina is working to get more details on this story. Stay tuned for updates.
