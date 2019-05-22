TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) The Traveler's Rest Police Department says they're looking into several car break-ins in local neighborhoods.
According to police, cars in Northcliffe, Poplar Forest and Watson Crossing subdivisions were broken into in the early hours of Sunday, May 19.
A homeowner's security camera captured two male suspects entering the cars and stealing various items.
Travelers Rest Police are asking homeowners in the area who have security cameras to check their footage in an attempt to help identify the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Kobler at (864) 834-9029 or Kobler@trpolice.com.
