ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police said Friday they were investigating an attempted child abduction at the Walmart grocery store on East Greenville Street.
Police said they were called to the store Thursday to take the report.
Detectives were working to get statements from all parties involved, interview eyewitnesses, and review video surveillance.
“Preliminary investigation has revealed there is no danger to the public in this situation,” police posted on Facebook.
Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
