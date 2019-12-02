ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police are investigating after an individual was dropped off at the hospital with a gun shot wound, Monday evening.
Police say they are investigating a possible connected crime scene at Southwood Street and West Market Street, but the connection is not confirmed as of yet.
https://www.facebook.com/foxcarolinanews/videos/567432370721377/
The victim's condition is unknown. Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
