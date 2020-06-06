GENERIC: crime tape, police line

EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Easley Police Department says an investigation is underway at an area motel after a man was found dead Saturday. 

While details remain limited, Chief Tollison with Easley Police says a 25-26 year old man was found deceased at the Baymont Inn. 

At this time, Tollision says that though no signs of foul play have presented themselves, he'd call the death suspicious.

An autopsy is pending. 

