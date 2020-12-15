FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Fountain Inn police chief said a death investigation was underway Tuesday along Weston Street.
Chief Michael Hamilton said a man was found dead near the El Patron restaurant.
Hamilton said officers were still working to gather facts as of 11:40 a.m.
Fountain Inn police and Forensics crews were on scene gathering evidence in the parking lot on the side of the business.
The coroner has not yet released the deceased's name or cause of death.
