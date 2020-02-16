SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg City Police are investigating after a man was found shot in an apartment breezeway on Sunday, according to Major Art Littlejohn.
Officers say they responded around 3:30 p.m. to Prince Hall Lane Apartments, where they discovered a male victim with a gunshot wound to his neck. Spartanburg EMS arrived on the scene and transported him to a local hospital for his injuries.
According to witnesses, the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument before the shooting. After firing, the suspect fled the area.
The suspect was taken into custody shortly after by Spartanburg Police.
The names of the victim or suspect are not being released a this time.
Information can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC, or the Spartanburg Police Department.
