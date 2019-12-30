UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An investigation is underway after police were dispatched to a reported shooting along South Church Street, according to officers.
The incident was reported just after 1 p.m.
Details are not immediately available, as the scene is under active investigation.
The coroner's office did confirm they have been requested to respond to the location of the incident.
