GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville Police are investigating after a chase was initiated along Textile Street, that led to a man hunt.
Police say that a suspected stolen vehicle was found wrecked in Greenville County. Police believed that the suspect ran afterward. K9 officers are currently on scene tracking the suspect.
The suspect is reportedly a heavyset male with dreads.
A witness reportedly saw the suspect with the description jump out of the vehicle and run.
