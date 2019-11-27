ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville Police say they've found the owner of a dog who bit a person at the Azalea Road Dog Park on Sunday.
The bite happened around 2 p.m. at the dog park when police said the victim was trying to separate two dogs.
The victim suffered minor injuries, but police said if the owner is not located within the next 26 hours, the victim will be required to receive the rabies post-exposure regimen of shots.
The owner is described as a woman with brown hair, possibly driving a blue car. The dog is described as an adult with short, black hair, possibly a hound or hound mix.
Police say the after contacting the owner, they have verified the dog is up-to-date on its rabies vaccination.
If you have been bitten by a dog, police said you should do the following:
- Get as much information as reasonably possible about both the owner and the dog(s).
- Full name, phone number, address and physical description of the dog owner.
- Full description and rabies tag information (tag number and issuer) of the dog(s).
- Report the bite to the local Animal Services Division. In Asheville, contact (828) 252-1110. An Animal Services Officer will respond. This may initially be done by phone.
- After any bite a dog will be placed on a 10-day quarantine. Oftentimes this quarantine occurs at home, with the owner.
- If an owner cannot be located within 72 hours after a bite the victim should start the post-exposure rabies series, per Health Department protocol.
