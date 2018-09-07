(GREENWOOD, SC/FOX Carolina)
Greenwood police said they are looking for a family with three small children who appear to be in the line of fire when shots were fired at Greenwood Mall earlier this year.
Officers said the shooting took place around 7 p.m. on July 7.
Witnesses said an argument prompted two men to run out of a store and fire shots at a person in the mall.
No injuries occurred and several arrests were made in connection with the shooting.
Friday, police posted a picture on Facebook of what they believe to be a family directly in the line of fire.
Police said the family stopped at the benches near Michael's craft store and the Belk store when shots were fired.
The post said, "These young children and their family found themselves directly in the shooter's line of fire."
Anyone with information, including the family is asked to contact Lt. Mike Dixon at (864) 554-7404.
