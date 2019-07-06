GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department says they're looking for a 26-year-old man who's wanted on several charges included assault and battery, and burglary.
According to a 'Fugitive Friday' Facebook post, the department said on June 21 they were dispatched to a Shemwood Lane apartment complex around 10:30 p.m. in reference to a burglary.
When responding officers made contact with the victim, she told them Reginald David Branch Jr. broke into her apartment and held her at gunpoint.
Police say the victim also told them Branch Jr. choked and threatened her during the incident.
Branch Jr. is wanted for assault and battery first degree, burglary first degree, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department, or if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
